And now we have a leak... by judyks
207 / 365

And now we have a leak...

After having a fire, being displaced for more than 15 months and one of the new windows is leaking...and someone has yet to pinpoint where the rain is coming in from...
19th March 2021 19th Mar 21

Judy Sadoyama

@judyks
I am a retired high school history teacher in Honolulu, Hawaii. I have three grown children, an "adopted" grandson, and two granddaughters. I enjoy reading,...
