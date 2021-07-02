Previous
An eye out for Sofia by judyks
307 / 365

An eye out for Sofia

Aiden doesn't like to admit that he's leery of the turtles. Sofia is pretty big, too.
2nd July 2021 2nd Jul 21

Judy Sadoyama

@judyks
I am a retired high school history teacher in Honolulu, Hawaii. I have three grown children, an "adopted" grandson, and two granddaughters. I enjoy reading,...
