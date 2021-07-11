Previous
Next
Layla and "Murme" by judyks
316 / 365

Layla and "Murme"

Two years ago--when she couldn't pronounce his name yet.
11th July 2021 11th Jul 21

Judy Sadoyama

@judyks
I am a retired high school history teacher in Honolulu, Hawaii. I have three grown children, an "adopted" grandson, and two granddaughters. I enjoy reading,...
86% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise