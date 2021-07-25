Previous
Next
Murray in mid-bite by judyks
330 / 365

Murray in mid-bite

Murray is the only turtle who is more interested in people than in food--he had a blueberry in his mouth but he still had to scamper over to see what I was doing.
25th July 2021 25th Jul 21

Judy Sadoyama

@judyks
I am a retired high school history teacher in Honolulu, Hawaii. I have three grown children, an "adopted" grandson, and two granddaughters. I enjoy reading,...
90% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise