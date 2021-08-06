Sign up
342 / 365
Smile?
She used to love taking pictures. Now she looks like I'm tormenting her.
6th August 2021
6th Aug 21
0
0
Judy Sadoyama
@judyks
I am a retired high school history teacher in Honolulu, Hawaii. I have three grown children, an "adopted" grandson, and two granddaughters. I enjoy reading,...
