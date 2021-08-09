Sign up
345 / 365
Morning hugs
I love that as soon as she gets out of her car seat, she will come and give me cuddles.
9th August 2021
9th Aug 21
Judy Sadoyama
@judyks
I am a retired high school history teacher in Honolulu, Hawaii. I have three grown children, an "adopted" grandson, and two granddaughters. I enjoy reading,...
Views
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 11 Pro
Taken
9th August 2021 6:56am
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
