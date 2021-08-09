Previous
Next
Morning hugs by judyks
345 / 365

Morning hugs

I love that as soon as she gets out of her car seat, she will come and give me cuddles.
9th August 2021 9th Aug 21

Judy Sadoyama

@judyks
I am a retired high school history teacher in Honolulu, Hawaii. I have three grown children, an "adopted" grandson, and two granddaughters. I enjoy reading,...
94% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise