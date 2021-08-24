Sign up
360 / 365
Ready to nap
Unlike her big sister, when she is ready for a nap, she willingly grabs Betty Bunny and heads for my lap.
24th August 2021
24th Aug 21
Judy Sadoyama
@judyks
I am a retired high school history teacher in Honolulu, Hawaii. I have three grown children, an "adopted" grandson, and two granddaughters. I enjoy reading,...
Photo Details
Views
3
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 8
Taken
24th August 2021 12:41pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
