So far, so good by judyks
So far, so good

Since I was diagnosed in 2003, the longest I've been cancer-free is 7 years. 2015 was my last recurrence. Today's mammogram looks good so far.
28th August 2021 28th Aug 21

Judy Sadoyama

@judyks
