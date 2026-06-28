Great Spotted Woodpecker

Great excitement here! Over the last four days, a great spotted woodpecker has been visiting my garden. My husband very kindly went out and bought me extra fat balls to help attract it and keep it coming back. I hear it's call before it arrives - so far today - it’s been at my bird feeder at least half a dozen times, so I’m absolutely thrilled!



And it doesn’t seem bothered by the other birds at all. At one point, I had sparrows, starlings, and the great spotted woodpecker all happily feeding together.



My camera is displaying the wrong date!