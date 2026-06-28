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Great Spotted Woodpecker by judythroughthelens
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Great Spotted Woodpecker

Great excitement here! Over the last four days, a great spotted woodpecker has been visiting my garden. My husband very kindly went out and bought me extra fat balls to help attract it and keep it coming back. I hear it's call before it arrives - so far today - it’s been at my bird feeder at least half a dozen times, so I’m absolutely thrilled!

And it doesn’t seem bothered by the other birds at all. At one point, I had sparrows, starlings, and the great spotted woodpecker all happily feeding together.

My camera is displaying the wrong date!
28th June 2026 28th Jun 26

Judy

@judythroughthelens
The photographs in this 365 project aren’t meant to be elaborate or fancy, just simple moments and little things that have caught my eye and...
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