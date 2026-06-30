Keep it Simple

As I’ve got older, I’ve found myself valuing the ordinariness of days more than I ever used to. There’s something quietly comforting about sitting in the conservatory first thing in the morning with a cup of tea before the day properly begins, looking out across the garden and noticing both its beauty and its unfinished jobs — the weeds that still need tackling, the bits and pieces waiting for attention. But for a few moments none of that really matters. It’s enough just to sit and soak in the stillness, broken only by the parakeets noisily chirping away next door and the gentle movement of sparrows, blue tits and great tits visiting the feeder at the back of the garden.



“Keep it simple” has long been a motto of mine, but as I get older it feels less like something to aim for and more like a way of living — finding contentment in ordinary moments and simply appreciating them as they are.