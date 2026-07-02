Lunchtime break

After my first training session with a client today, I definitely needed a little time to switch off and reset before heading back home. I escaped to my local Costa where the air conditioning was a welcome break, and as always, the staff were really friendly and welcoming. Sometimes it’s the simple things that help the most — a coffee, a toastie, millionaire shortbread, and a good book. Just a quiet lunchtime pause to recharge, reflect on the session, and enjoy a moment of calm before the rest of the day carries on.