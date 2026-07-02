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Lunchtime break by judythroughthelens
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Lunchtime break

After my first training session with a client today, I definitely needed a little time to switch off and reset before heading back home. I escaped to my local Costa where the air conditioning was a welcome break, and as always, the staff were really friendly and welcoming. Sometimes it’s the simple things that help the most — a coffee, a toastie, millionaire shortbread, and a good book. Just a quiet lunchtime pause to recharge, reflect on the session, and enjoy a moment of calm before the rest of the day carries on.
2nd July 2026 2nd Jul 26

Judy

@judythroughthelens
The photos in this 365 project aren’t meant to be elaborate or fancy—just simple moments and little things that catch my eye and make me...
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