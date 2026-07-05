Memorial Entrance

This evening, hubby and I drove over to Harrow Weald, parked in the recreation ground car park, and went for a lovely walk around the park.



The photo is the memorial entrance to Harrow Weald Recreation Ground. The land was donated to the parish in 1895 by Thomas Francis Blackwell, the managing director of Crosse & Blackwell. Although he was born in London, he made his home in Harrow Weald, and the legacy of his generous donation is commemorated in the inscription on the memorial arch.



It was so nice to see the park full of life. There were families enjoying the open space, children playing, football matches taking place, and people playing cricket. It was lovely to see so many people making the most of such a beautiful park on a warm summer's evening.



Seeing the park so well used today makes you realise what a wonderful gift Thomas Blackwell gave to the community all those years ago.