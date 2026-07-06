Welsh Harp

Brent Reservoir, better known as the Welsh Harp, takes its nickname from a pub that once stood here until the 1970s — though it’s also said that this part of the reservoir has a shape not unlike a Celtic harp. We’d actually come to the area to look at a few flats, but afterwards my husband and I wandered off for a little stroll somewhere we hadn’t explored before. Sometimes the nicest moments are the unplanned ones — an unexpected patch of blue sky, still water, and a place that quietly surprises you.