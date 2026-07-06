Previous
Welsh Harp by judythroughthelens
19 / 365

Welsh Harp

Brent Reservoir, better known as the Welsh Harp, takes its nickname from a pub that once stood here until the 1970s — though it’s also said that this part of the reservoir has a shape not unlike a Celtic harp. We’d actually come to the area to look at a few flats, but afterwards my husband and I wandered off for a little stroll somewhere we hadn’t explored before. Sometimes the nicest moments are the unplanned ones — an unexpected patch of blue sky, still water, and a place that quietly surprises you.
6th July 2026 6th Jul 26

Judy

@judythroughthelens
The photos in this 365 project aren’t meant to be elaborate or fancy—just simple moments and little things that catch my eye and make me...
5% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact