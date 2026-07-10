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Pigeon by judythroughthelens
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Pigeon

Normally, one of the first things I do in the morning is clean out the birdbaths and put fresh water in. There's a good reason for it, as they're usually filthy by the end of the day after having so many visitors using them. The starlings, sparrows, pigeons, magpies and even a few carrion crows will all have been for a morning or afternoon splash, so it's no wonder the water needs changing again.

But this lovely pigeon got there before I had a chance this morning and decided it was his turn. He had a lovely splash around and happily waded about.

Pigeons do get a bad press and often aren't very popular, but I'm always amazed at the different colours and variations you see. This one, I thought, was really quite pretty.
10th July 2026 10th Jul 26

Judy

@judythroughthelens
The photos in this 365 project aren’t meant to be elaborate or fancy—just simple moments and little things that catch my eye and make me...
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