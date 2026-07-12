Angel 😇

After a lovely morning at church, led by our Indonesian friends, hubby and I headed to Harrow Weald for lunch. Afterwards, we enjoyed a leisurely walk around Harrow Weald Cemetery.



Established in 1937, the cemetery covers a vast area and provides a wonderful sense of peace and tranquillity. I've always loved walking through cemeteries; despite what some might think, they are often among the calmest and most reflective places to spend time. Away from the noise and bustle of everyday life, they offer space to pause, think, and simply be still.



As we wandered along the paths, I came across this beautiful little praying angel. A rosary was gently wrapped around her arms, adding an extra touch of devotion and tenderness to the scene. Standing quietly among the memorials, she seemed to embody the serenity of the afternoon, and I couldn't resist stopping for a moment to admire her.