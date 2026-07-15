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Pre-Loved Bookshop by judythroughthelens
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Pre-Loved Bookshop

This is one of my favourite approaches on the Leeds Castle estate. There's something special about heading towards a pre-loved bookshop, never knowing what hidden treasure might be waiting inside.
15th July 2026 15th Jul 26

Judy

@judythroughthelens
The photos in this 365 project aren’t meant to be elaborate or fancy—just simple moments and little things that catch my eye and make me...
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