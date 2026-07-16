Aragon the Dragon

This magnificent cedar tree was planted more than 200 years ago and once stood proudly at around 23 metres tall. Over time, however, it was found to be suffering from severe decay. To ensure the safety of everyone visiting Leeds Castle, the difficult decision was made to remove its crown while leaving the trunk in place as a valuable habitat for wildlife.



In 2017, the remaining stump was transformed into a stunning sculpture by a local artist. As it stands within the Oriental Garden, it was carved into the shape of a Chinese dragon. Visitors to Leeds Castle and followers on social media later named the dragon Aragon, in honour of Catherine of Aragon, Henry VIII's first wife, who once lived at Leeds Castle.