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Gladioli by judythroughthelens
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Gladioli

I always get excited when the first of my gladioli start to flower. They instantly bring the flower bed to life, standing tall as they reach towards the sun and bloom so beautifully. A lovely reminder that a little patience is always rewarded. 🌸☀️
19th July 2026 19th Jul 26

Judy

@judythroughthelens
The photos in this 365 project aren’t meant to be elaborate or fancy—just simple moments and little things that catch my eye and make me...
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