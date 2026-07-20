The Lens

Persimmon Homes commissioned this public art installation for the public open space, creating a lasting link to the area's industrial heritage. Titled The Lens, it was created by artist Tom Waugh and reflects the site's historic connection with Kodak.



In the background stands the distinctive industrial chimney of the former Kodak factory, which occupied this site from 1890 until its closure and demolition in 2016—a reminder of the area's remarkable past.



Passing The Lens has become part of my daily walk, so it's a piece of public art I see almost every day. It's a nice reminder that even familiar routes can tell the story of the people and industries that shaped the places we live.