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34 / 365
Splish Splash
Sometimes all that's needed is a quiet cuppa and the pleasure of watching a sparrow enjoying a splash about. A gentle reminder that life's simplest moments are often the most restorative.
21st July 2026
21st Jul 26
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Judy
@judythroughthelens
The photos in this 365 project aren’t meant to be elaborate or fancy—just simple moments and little things that catch my eye and make me...
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Album
365
Camera
BKQ-N49
Taken
21st July 2026 1:00pm
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Dorothy
ace
Drenched!
July 21st, 2026
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