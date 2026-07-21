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Splish Splash by judythroughthelens
34 / 365

Splish Splash

Sometimes all that's needed is a quiet cuppa and the pleasure of watching a sparrow enjoying a splash about. A gentle reminder that life's simplest moments are often the most restorative.
21st July 2026 21st Jul 26

Judy

@judythroughthelens
The photos in this 365 project aren’t meant to be elaborate or fancy—just simple moments and little things that catch my eye and make me...
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Photo Details

Dorothy ace
Drenched!
July 21st, 2026  
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