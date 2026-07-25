Phoebe

Meet Phoebe. 🐾



She joined our family today after we adopted her from Cats Protection: North West London Cat Centre. At 17 months old, she's absolutely gorgeous.



We set up a cosy bed for her in her safe space, but she quickly decided that underneath the bureau was where she felt most secure. She spent much of the day snoozing on and off there for about five hours while she adjusted to her new surroundings.



Once she'd had a chance to recuperate, her true personality started to shine. She emerged wanting nothing but cuddles and a good grooming session, then happily polished off a bowl of food.



She's now back underneath the bureau, relaxing in her favourite little hideaway and taking everything in at her own pace. It's been a lovely first day, and we're looking forward to watching her confidence grow as she settles into her forever home.