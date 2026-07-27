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40 / 365
Sweets
After what felt like a full day of Teams meetings, I looked at my hubby and said, "I just fancy a bag of sweets." A few minutes later, he came back... with two bags. 😂🍬
It's the little things, isn't it? Nothing fancy, just someone who knows exactly what you need after one of those days.
Safe to say, he definitely earned some brownie points today! ❤️
27th July 2026
27th Jul 26
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Judy
@judythroughthelens
The photos in this 365 project aren’t meant to be elaborate or fancy—just simple moments and little things that catch my eye and make me...
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365
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BKQ-N49
Taken
27th July 2026 7:03pm
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