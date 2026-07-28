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Cat Surveillance by judythroughthelens
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Cat Surveillance

From here, I have quite an excellent view of the street. I can keep a close eye on all the comings and goings of those who dare to enter my mansion.
28th July 2026 28th Jul 26

Judy

@judythroughthelens
The photos in this 365 project aren’t meant to be elaborate or fancy—just simple moments and little things that catch my eye and make me...
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