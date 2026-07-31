Knitting

When I used to commute on the Tube, I spent about an hour and a half travelling each day, and I absolutely loved that reading time. Because I was on the train with nowhere else to be, I had a dedicated pocket of time that was just for books. Now that I work mainly from home, I’ve lost that rhythm, and I’m finding it much harder to read. My concentration span just isn’t the same.



So recently I decided to take up knitting. I wanted something I could do almost automatically, without needing to concentrate too hard. I’ve started knitting a scarf for my son, and he’s delighted with the colours. The wool is actually baby wool with a feathery texture, so you can’t really see a pattern—it looks more like a wonderfully fluffy bath mat! It’s incredibly soft and cuddly, and I’m surprisingly pleased with how it’s turning out.