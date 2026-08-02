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Change of climate by judythroughthelens
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Change of climate

I’ve noticed something quite unusual in the garden this year. With the prolonged hot weather, plenty of sunshine, and very little rain, my yellow roses have started to develop a pink tinge. I’ve never seen this happen before, so I decided to look into what might be causing it.

After Googling the reason, I discovered that strong, direct sunlight can break down the more unstable yellow pigments in some roses, allowing the underlying pink tones to become more visible or intensified.

And that is exactly what appears to have happened here. It’s fascinating to see such a clear example of how changes in our weather can have an effect on the plants around us. Nature really does find ways to surprise us.
2nd August 2026 2nd Aug 26

Judy

@judythroughthelens
The photos in this 365 project aren’t meant to be elaborate or fancy—just simple moments and little things that catch my eye and make me...
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