Red Pillar Box

I’ve just popped out to post a card in our local pillar box, and it reminded me how much I love postboxes. They’re such small everyday objects, yet they tell you so much about the history of a place.



This one bears the royal cipher of George V, which means it dates from his reign between 1910 and 1936. Even more interesting is the name cast into the base: Carron Company, Stirlingshire. Carron was one of Britain’s great ironworks and produced many of the country’s iconic postal fixtures, including pillar boxes, wall boxes and lamp boxes, from 1922 until the company closed in 1982.



It feels particularly fitting here, as our estate was built in the late 1920s, so this postbox has almost certainly been part of the neighbourhood since its earliest days. I love that a simple walk to post a card can also be a little journey into local history.