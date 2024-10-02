Previous
Clouds by juergenunterwegs
Clouds

On my way home, the sun came out. So I found this clouds for today.
2nd October 2024 2nd Oct 24

Juergen

@juergenunterwegs
Oktober 2024 I'm the new one… I've been taking photos since 2014. It's now normal for me to always have a camera with me.
