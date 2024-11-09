Previous
Contax by juergenunterwegs
40 / 365

Contax

Day is nearly gone - no time for pictures today. But made this pic of my lovely Contax. A wonderful camera…
9th November 2024 9th Nov 24

Juergen

@juergenunterwegs
Wendy ace
It's a fabulous camera and great shot. Fav.
November 9th, 2024  
mike ace
excellent lighting
November 9th, 2024  
