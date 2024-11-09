Sign up
Previous
40 / 365
Contax
Day is nearly gone - no time for pictures today. But made this pic of my lovely Contax. A wonderful camera…
9th November 2024
9th Nov 24
2
1
Juergen
@juergenunterwegs
Oktober 2024 I'm the new one… I've been taking photos since 2014. It's now normal for me to always have a camera with me. And now...
40
photos
11
followers
11
following
View this month »
33
34
35
36
37
38
39
40
Views
4
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
RICOH GR IIIx
Taken
9th November 2024 10:38pm
Wendy
ace
It's a fabulous camera and great shot. Fav.
November 9th, 2024
mike
ace
excellent lighting
November 9th, 2024
