42 / 365
Blurry
On my way home from the office, there was a little bit of rain. So I decided to take a blurry night shot.
11th November 2024
11th Nov 24
Juergen
@juergenunterwegs
Oktober 2024 I’m the new one… I've been taking photos since 2014. It's now normal for me to always have a camera with me. And now...
Photo Details
Views
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
RICOH GR IIIx
Taken
11th November 2024 6:08pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
