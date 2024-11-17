Previous
Olympus OM-1 by juergenunterwegs
48 / 365

Olympus OM-1

Every time at the end of the day without a pic, I use one of my old cameras. This is the wonderful Olympus OM-1. She felt on the floor and didn’t work anymore. But I tried to repair it… and it worked.
17th November 2024 17th Nov 24

Juergen

@juergenunterwegs
Oktober 2024 I'm the new one… I've been taking photos since 2014. It's now normal for me to always have a camera with me.
