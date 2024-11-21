Previous
Agfa Isola by juergenunterwegs
52 / 365

Agfa Isola

Today I took some pics on film. This is the reason you get this little poket cam with medium format…
21st November 2024 21st Nov 24

Juergen

@juergenunterwegs
Oktober 2024 I’m the new one… I've been taking photos since 2014. It's now normal for me to always have a camera with me. And now...
14% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact