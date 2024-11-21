Sign up
Previous
52 / 365
Agfa Isola
Today I took some pics on film. This is the reason you get this little poket cam with medium format…
21st November 2024
21st Nov 24
0
0
Juergen
@juergenunterwegs
Oktober 2024 I’m the new one… I've been taking photos since 2014. It's now normal for me to always have a camera with me. And now...
52
photos
13
followers
12
following
14% complete
View this month »
45
46
47
48
49
50
51
52
Photo Details
Views
3
Album
365
Camera
RICOH GR IIIx
Taken
21st November 2024 9:35am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
