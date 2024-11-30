Previous
Don’t turn on the light in the morning by juergenunterwegs
61 / 365

Don’t turn on the light in the morning

Nobody
Likes people who turn on the big light in the morning.
Not even in the office.
30th November 2024 30th Nov 24

Juergen

@juergenunterwegs
Oktober 2024 I’m the new one… I've been taking photos since 2014. It's now normal for me to always have a camera with me. And now...
17% complete

