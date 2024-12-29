Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
90 / 365
Shadow in the cold
29th December 2024
29th Dec 24
1
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Juergen
@juergenunterwegs
Oktober 2024 I’m the new one… I've been taking photos since 2014. It's now normal for me to always have a camera with me. And now...
90
photos
17
followers
14
following
24% complete
View this month »
83
84
85
86
87
88
89
90
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
RICOH GR IIIx
Taken
29th December 2024 4:07pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Diane
ace
Beautiful! Love the mist across the water.
December 29th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close