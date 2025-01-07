Sign up
Previous
99 / 365
Today - analog day
Today it’s a film-day. So you get a camera pic of today. When I take a film foto, I will give you a foto of one of my film-camera.
7th January 2025
7th Jan 25
1
0
Juergen
@juergenunterwegs
Oktober 2024 I’m the new one… I've been taking photos since 2014. It's now normal for me to always have a camera with me. And now...
3
1
365
RICOH GR IIIx
7th January 2025 1:01pm
LTaylor
ace
cheers for Pentax
January 7th, 2025
