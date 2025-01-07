Previous
Today - analog day by juergenunterwegs
99 / 365

Today - analog day

Today it’s a film-day. So you get a camera pic of today. When I take a film foto, I will give you a foto of one of my film-camera.
7th January 2025 7th Jan 25

Juergen

@juergenunterwegs
Oktober 2024 I’m the new one… I've been taking photos since 2014. It's now normal for me to always have a camera with me. And now...
Photo Details

LTaylor ace
cheers for Pentax
January 7th, 2025  
