Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
118 / 365
Frozen lake
I took a Pic with my film-camera. So I show you a film pic. It was made in time of this project.
26th January 2025
26th Jan 25
3
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Juergen
@juergenunterwegs
Oktober 2024 I’m the new one… I've been taking photos since 2014. It's now normal for me to always have a camera with me. And now...
118
photos
18
followers
14
following
32% complete
View this month »
111
112
113
114
115
116
117
118
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Suzanne
ace
This is lovely
January 26th, 2025
Marj
Beautiful sun flares. Amazing as always.
January 26th, 2025
Karen
ace
A terrific capture - the sunflare shining on the water and reeds is wonderful.
January 26th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close