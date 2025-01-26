Previous
Frozen lake by juergenunterwegs
118 / 365

Frozen lake

I took a Pic with my film-camera. So I show you a film pic. It was made in time of this project.
26th January 2025 26th Jan 25

Juergen

@juergenunterwegs
Oktober 2024 I’m the new one… I've been taking photos since 2014. It's now normal for me to always have a camera with me. And now...
32% complete

Suzanne ace
This is lovely
January 26th, 2025  
Marj
Beautiful sun flares. Amazing as always.
January 26th, 2025  
Karen ace
A terrific capture - the sunflare shining on the water and reeds is wonderful.
January 26th, 2025  
