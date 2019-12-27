Sign up
3 / 365
03 / for Christmas
For Christmas I got my mom brand new furniture and she had no idea. Today it was delivered! :)
27th December 2019
27th Dec 19
365
iPhone 11
27th December 2019 3:23pm
furniture
couch
loveseat
Faye Turner
Wonderful capture! What a great gift!
December 27th, 2019
Juhstin
@fayefaye
thank you!!! :-)
December 27th, 2019
