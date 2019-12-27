Previous
03 / for Christmas by juhstin
3 / 365

03 / for Christmas

For Christmas I got my mom brand new furniture and she had no idea. Today it was delivered! :)
27th December 2019 27th Dec 19

Juhstin

@juhstin
Faye Turner
Wonderful capture! What a great gift!
December 27th, 2019  
Juhstin
@fayefaye thank you!!! :-)
December 27th, 2019  
