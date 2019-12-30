Previous
06 / life after death by juhstin
6 / 365

06 / life after death

year after year this tree dies, and comes back alive.

i just liked the way the sky looked against the tree today.

(this is a filler for yesterday)
30th December 2019 30th Dec 19

Juhstin

@juhstin
