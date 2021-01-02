Previous
Christmas Day re enactment by juleswales
24 / 365

Christmas Day re enactment

As my poor eldest daughter had Covid on Xmas day and had to isolate the in the horse lorry we are currently re enacting Xmas day 😂 it’s a good one 😊
2nd January 2021 2nd Jan 21

juleswales

@juleswales
Hi, I am very much an amateur photographer but acquired my interest from my late father who was an accomplished hobby photographer. Sadly he passed...
Lin ace
Nicely captured - glad you can now enjoy Christmas.
January 2nd, 2021  
