Christmas Day re enactment
As my poor eldest daughter had Covid on Xmas day and had to isolate the in the horse lorry we are currently re enacting Xmas day 😂 it’s a good one 😊
2nd January 2021
2nd Jan 21
juleswales
@juleswales
Hi, I am very much an amateur photographer but acquired my interest from my late father who was an accomplished hobby photographer. Sadly he passed...
Lin
ace
Nicely captured - glad you can now enjoy Christmas.
January 2nd, 2021
