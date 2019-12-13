Previous
Next
Blueberries by julianneovie
Photo 845

Blueberries

We went fruit picking at Cannoeland Orchards, they have blueberry and nectarines. I like this bunch of the blueberies, comes in different colours. Red one taste pretty good, slighly sour.
13th December 2019 13th Dec 19

Julianne Ovie

@julianneovie
I was born in Borneo, Indonesia. Now reside permanently in Sydney, Australia. I love travelling, people watching, dancing, free diving, anything from adrenaline to art....
233% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise