Photo 846
Superhero pose
James looking pretty cool here. Totally candid. We were walking in the dark for a while until we see the light at the end of the tunnel
14th December 2019
14th Dec 19
Julianne Ovie
@julianneovie
I was born in Borneo, Indonesia. Now reside permanently in Sydney, Australia. I love travelling, people watching, dancing, free diving, anything from adrenaline to art....
Tags
railway
,
zigzag
Richard Brown
ace
Great shot. I assume the trains no longer run! Fav
December 20th, 2019
