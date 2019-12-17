Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 849
Heavier load
It's impressive how this tiny ant can carry. I can't really tell what the ant taking home but it seems way too big for its body
17th December 2019
17th Dec 19
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Julianne Ovie
@julianneovie
I was born in Borneo, Indonesia. Now reside permanently in Sydney, Australia. I love travelling, people watching, dancing, free diving, anything from adrenaline to art....
852
photos
40
followers
120
following
233% complete
View this month »
845
846
847
848
849
850
851
852
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
365
Camera
ANE-LX2J
Taken
8th December 2019 9:34am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
ant
,
heavy
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close