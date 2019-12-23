Previous
Charcoal latte by julianneovie
Photo 854

Charcoal latte

It was pretty weird. Real charcoal powder added for health benefits. It give me a you black tongue and has funny texture too but taste pretty good.
23rd December 2019 23rd Dec 19

Julianne Ovie

@julianneovie
I was born in Borneo, Indonesia. Now reside permanently in Sydney, Australia.
