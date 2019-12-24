Previous
Sunrise melting by julianneovie
Photo 855

Sunrise melting

It was cold morning with thick fog. The sunrise and looks like the heat melt onto the river through the thick fog, artistic. Taken from inside a fast moving car, lucky shot.
24th December 2019

Julianne Ovie

@julianneovie
I was born in Borneo, Indonesia. Now reside permanently in Sydney, Australia. I love travelling, people watching, dancing, free diving, anything from adrenaline to art....
