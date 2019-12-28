Previous
Next
Sunrise by julianneovie
Photo 859

Sunrise

At Diggers Campground. We camp by the beach, listening to the sound of waves in our sleep and bird chirping greeting us good morning.
28th December 2019 28th Dec 19

Julianne Ovie

@julianneovie
I was born in Borneo, Indonesia. Now reside permanently in Sydney, Australia. I love travelling, people watching, dancing, free diving, anything from adrenaline to art....
235% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise