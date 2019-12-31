Previous
Next
Reggaeton on NYE by julianneovie
Photo 863

Reggaeton on NYE

Very funky music at New Year Eve at Byron Bay Fiesta. We walk up to the front of the stage, dance to the loud reggaeton music and it was really great performance by this guy that I wish I know his name. Great dance to end the 2019!
31st December 2019 31st Dec 19

Julianne Ovie

@julianneovie
I was born in Borneo, Indonesia. Now reside permanently in Sydney, Australia. I love travelling, people watching, dancing, free diving, anything from adrenaline to art....
237% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise