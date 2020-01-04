Previous
Next
Beach combing by julianneovie
Photo 867

Beach combing

So many pretty shells omg. Was so excited searching for good one. The rock formation at Sugarloaf Bay was so beautiful, we hop around the big rocks for the good view and hunt for pretty shells to take home.
4th January 2020 4th Jan 20

Julianne Ovie

@julianneovie
I was born in Borneo, Indonesia. Now reside permanently in Sydney, Australia. I love travelling, people watching, dancing, free diving, anything from adrenaline to art....
237% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Debbie Christoff ace
It appears you have found quite a few beauties. Nice shot.
January 9th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise