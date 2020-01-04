Sign up
Photo 867
Beach combing
So many pretty shells omg. Was so excited searching for good one. The rock formation at Sugarloaf Bay was so beautiful, we hop around the big rocks for the good view and hunt for pretty shells to take home.
4th January 2020
4th Jan 20
Julianne Ovie
@julianneovie
I was born in Borneo, Indonesia. Now reside permanently in Sydney, Australia. I love travelling, people watching, dancing, free diving, anything from adrenaline to art....
Photo Details
Views
1
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
ANE-LX2J
Taken
4th January 2020 8:25am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
rocks
,
bay
,
seal
,
sugarloaf
Debbie Christoff
ace
It appears you have found quite a few beauties. Nice shot.
January 9th, 2020
