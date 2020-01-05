Previous
Pipis hunting by julianneovie
Photo 868

Pipis hunting

We walked to the beach just before the sun setting after putting up our tents at the campgrounds. It was pretty long path to the beach but easy track. Saw the kids dig out some pipis and I get closer to take photo of their catch. The boy approached me and said 'I can get some for you'. With glowing eyes, I nodded and say yes please, then in less than a minute, he pick up one for me from the sand, wow I was impressed. Then the second one and then his sister came and gave me one too. I instantly just join them to hunt more. My friends also get excited learning from the kids collecting the pipis. Most of us only got 2 each. The kids helps us and Maria got the most, she seems to have the skill. Each of us only allow to take 5 pipis. We gathered the biggest pipis we can find. Took them back to campsite for dinner, yum. Freshly caught pipis.
Julianne Ovie

@julianneovie
I was born in Borneo, Indonesia. Now reside permanently in Sydney, Australia. I love travelling, people watching, dancing, free diving, anything from adrenaline to art....
