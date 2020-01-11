Previous
Sunflowers by julianneovie
Photo 873

Sunflowers

Close up of sunflower, the colour is so vibrant. It was hard to find good one that have all the petals still intact. Seems like it's the end of the blooming. They are usually bloom 2 to 3 weeks. Most that I have seen has turn to seed.
Julianne Ovie

@julianneovie
I was born in Borneo, Indonesia. Now reside permanently in Sydney, Australia. I love travelling, people watching, dancing, free diving, anything from adrenaline to art....
