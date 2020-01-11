Sign up
Photo 873
Sunflowers
Close up of sunflower, the colour is so vibrant. It was hard to find good one that have all the petals still intact. Seems like it's the end of the blooming. They are usually bloom 2 to 3 weeks. Most that I have seen has turn to seed.
11th January 2020
11th Jan 20
0
0
Julianne Ovie
@julianneovie
I was born in Borneo, Indonesia. Now reside permanently in Sydney, Australia. I love travelling, people watching, dancing, free diving, anything from adrenaline to art....
874
photos
44
followers
119
following
239% complete
867
868
869
870
871
872
873
874
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
ANE-LX2J
Taken
12th January 2020 11:07am
Tags
macro
,
sunflower
