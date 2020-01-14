Sign up
Photo 876
Sunflower seed
Tried one of the sunflower seed of course hehe. It tastes like fresh corn.
14th January 2020
14th Jan 20
Julianne Ovie
@julianneovie
I was born in Borneo, Indonesia. Now reside permanently in Sydney, Australia. I love travelling, people watching, dancing, free diving, anything from adrenaline to art....
880
photos
44
followers
119
following
Views
3
365
ANE-LX2J
12th January 2020 10:48am
seed
,
sunflower
