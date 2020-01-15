Mole cricket

First time to have a close look of cricket. Here are some interesting facts about mole cricket.



Male mole crickets use their burrows to amplify their calls by positioning themselves at the entrance and facing inwards. It seems that females are able to determine, from the sound produced, whether the males are calling from a damp or dry site. Females are more attracted to males calling from damp sites, where they prefer to deposit their eggs.



Crickets always call at dusk or during the night, whereas grasshoppers call during the day. Mole crickets mostly call when it is wet or when rain threatens, and calling can be induced by watering the lawn in the afternoon. Both male and female mole crickets call and Gryllotalpa monanka produces about 200 pulses of sound per second, resulting in a continuous song.



Mole crickets damage turf grasses and other plants by tunneling just under the soil surface, disrupting plants and damaging roots. The most destructive types also feed on plant roots and shoots. Their protective tunnels push up grass and soil, looking much like mole tunnels through gardens and turf. In southern lawns, most damage occurs during summer when turf grasses peak in growth. By late summer and fall, damaged grasses turn brown and die.